'Only if he plays for Coventry!' - Man City star De Bruyne in F1 offer as he supports Verstappen at Belgian GP

Kevin De Bruyne attended the Belgium Grand Prix and was jokingly told he can drive for Red Bull - but only if he plays for Coventry City first!

De Bruyne at his home Grand Prix

Given cheeky offer to drive Red Bull's car

Swapped shirts with world champion Verstappen

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the Belgium Grand Prix, Kevin De Bruyne met Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing, as well as the current leader of the Formula One world championships Max Verstappen. The Manchester City playmaker was a guest of the team ahead of the race in his home country.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sky Sports' Martin Brundle told De Bruyne: "Christian will give you a go in one of these cars."

Horner then jumped in to reply: "Only if he plays for Coventry City!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne and Verstappen met up before the Belgium Grand Prix and exchanged shirts, with the Formula One world champion sharing the moment with his followers on his Instagram.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? De Bruyne will have little time to rest as City are due straight back in Premier League action following their 4-2 win over Crystal Palace. They host Nottingham Forest on August 31 before travelling to Aston Villa on September 3.