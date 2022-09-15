Only fools don't change their minds - Broos on Mamelodi Sundowns star Zwane's Bafana Bafana squad inclusion

The outspoken tactician insisted that public pressure didn’t play a role in the 2019-20 PSL Footballer of the Year's selection.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has opened up about why he made a U-turn and handed Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane a call-up.





The Belgian tactician had continuously snubbed the experienced attacking midfielder since he took charge of the national team in May last year - indicating that Zwane was too old.





However, on Thursday, Broos included the two-time PSL Midfielder of the Season in his latest squad which will take on Sierra Leone and Botswana in friendly matches later this month.





"Only fools don't change their minds, I said a lot of things about him and certainly that he was too old," Broos said after announcing the squad on SABC 1.





"I can confirm that I came here, and I tried to have a younger team. I tried younger players and every time there was 'Zwane, Zwane, Zwane.'





"But every time I said, 'but he is 33 years old, this guy will be 35-year-old if we qualify for [2023] Afcon [finals],' but when I see Zwane playing, I can see that it is a guy we need and we can use."





The former Cameroon head coach explained that he wouldn't have been honest with himself if he didn't select Zwane with several Bafana regulars not called up due to various reasons.





"He is an intelligent player, he can score goals and he doing great performances for his team. We have to give him a chance, certainly now as Percy Tau, Fagrie Lakay, Evidence Makgopa [and] Bongokuhle Hlongwane are all not there," he continued.





"It is four strikers who are not here. I wouldn't be honest with myself if I didn't call up Zwane now."



Broos, who was unable to guide Bafana to the 2022 Fifa World Cups finals in Qatar, insisted that he did not select Zwane due to public pressure.





"It [Zwane's selection] is certainly not based on pressure, if I did that because of pressure I would have done so six months ago. The pressure was there from the beginning, from the first squad last year September," he added.





"Every time the question [about Zwane] was there. So, it is not because of the pressure, it was always there, like I said only fools don't change their minds."





Bafana will face off with Sierra Leone on September 24 before battling it out with Botswana on September 27 with both games being played at FNB Stadium.