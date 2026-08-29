Only a few days separate the Barcelona star from departure

Marc Casadó's exit has become one of Barcelona's biggest priorities in the closing days of the transfer window.

Casadó has known his situation for months. Working alongside his agent Jorge Mendes, he has spent some time weighing up the options for continuing his career away from Catalonia.

The newspaper Sport reported that several clubs have contacted Casadó's circle to sound out the terms of a potential deal.

The player would rather stay at Barcelona. A congested midfield, though, has made it far harder for him to get the minutes he craves.

Few names on the exit list have drawn more interest than Casadó. The club value him at around 40 million euros, though they may settle for a little less.

A move to Saudi Arabia has surged and stalled in recent weeks, gathering real momentum at times and fading at others. That option remains alive, but it is not the only one.

England, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have pushed hardest to land Casadó, while the player keeps studying which project convinces him most.

Barcelona wanted the future sorted early. They made that clear to Mendes, who stayed in constant contact with the sporting management throughout the window. Casadó and his agent, however, reckon it is worth waiting a few more days before making the final call.

Fresh opportunities tend to appear in the dying days of the market, thrown up by unexpected moves or sudden needs at certain clubs. Casadó has offers on the table, yet he wants to see every option before picking his destination. All the signs, then, point to his exit arriving right at the death.

A final decision is expected between Sunday and Monday. Barcelona have asked Mendes to keep them posted on every development, but they accept the choice rests with the player.

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