Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-BARCELONAAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Only a few days separate the Barcelona star from departure

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
M. Casado
Spain

Marc Casadó's exit has become one of Barcelona's biggest priorities in the closing days of the transfer window.

Casadó has known his situation for months. Working alongside his agent Jorge Mendes, he has spent some time weighing up the options for continuing his career away from Catalonia.

The newspaper Sport reported that several clubs have contacted Casadó's circle to sound out the terms of a potential deal. 

The player would rather stay at Barcelona. A congested midfield, though, has made it far harder for him to get the minutes he craves.

Few names on the exit list have drawn more interest than Casadó. The club value him at around 40 million euros, though they may settle for a little less.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

A move to Saudi Arabia has surged and stalled in recent weeks, gathering real momentum at times and fading at others. That option remains alive, but it is not the only one.

England, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have pushed hardest to land Casadó, while the player keeps studying which project convinces him most.

Barcelona wanted the future sorted early. They made that clear to Mendes, who stayed in constant contact with the sporting management throughout the window. Casadó and his agent, however, reckon it is worth waiting a few more days before making the final call.

Fresh opportunities tend to appear in the dying days of the market, thrown up by unexpected moves or sudden needs at certain clubs. Casadó has offers on the table, yet he wants to see every option before picking his destination. All the signs, then, point to his exit arriving right at the death. 

A final decision is expected between Sunday and Monday. Barcelona have asked Mendes to keep them posted on every development, but they accept the choice rests with the player.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google