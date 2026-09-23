When Jürgen Klopp announced his first squad last week, he had plenty of surprises up his sleeve. The new Germany coach called up no fewer than 16 debutants in his 44-man squad, and even included one player who, at the time of the announcement, had not played a single match for more than five months: Serge Gnabry.





The 31-year-old attacker suffered a serious adductor injury in mid-April. It ruled him out of Bayern Munich's run-in, the World Cup in North America, pre-season and the start of the campaign. Gnabry only made his comeback the day after the squad announcement. He played 13 minutes in the 7-0 win against Union Berlin.

Klopp's decision to call him up is a significant show of trust. Especially as, alongside Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala and Finn Dahmen, Gnabry is one of only four players allowed to stay for the full international period.

Gnabry was once seen as a symbol of stagnation in German football

For one or two players left out, Klopp's special treatment of Gnabry and some of his reasons for omissions are likely to have raised eyebrows. Deniz Undav is missing because, according to Klopp, he has "not really found his way into the season yet". Despite Achilles tendon problems, Undav still played six matches and collected four assists. Leroy Sane, who had featured in every competitive game this season for Galatasaray, meanwhile had "not really found his feet yet", Klopp said.

Neither of them has convinced lately. It is understandable that the Germany coach has left them out and would rather test fresh faces. But Gnabry has certainly "found his way into this season" less and "found his feet" less than Undav and Sane. He has no match sharpness and is still physically a long way from 100 per cent. The difference is that, unlike the two World Cup starting XI players now being ignored, Klopp apparently sees Gnabry as someone who can play a leading role in the reboot of the Germany team.

That is helped by the fact Gnabry missed the embarrassing World Cup and is therefore seen by Klopp and the public as carrying less baggage. That is despite the fact that, at 31, he is already at a fairly advanced footballing age. In the 44-man squad, only captain Joshua Kimmich, also 31, and the new old first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 34, are older than Gnabry.

Still, the way Gnabry's status has shifted in recent months is remarkable. Not so long ago, he too was a lightning rod for criticism, with the national team and above all at Bayern Munich. Too expensive, too injury-prone and so on. Like Sane or Leon Goretzka, and at times even Kimmich, Gnabry came to symbolise the stagnation in German football.

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Serge Gnabry had a strong season with Bayern Munich

As recently as spring 2025, Bayern Munich saw him as a sale candidate. Then everything broke his way. Thomas Müller said goodbye to Vancouver, Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury, and the Munich club did not want to pay for an expensive new signing. Serge, we have a starting place in the No 10 position on offer! And Gnabry took the unexpected opportunity.

He finished last season with 21 goal contributions and, as a free radical between Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, gave Bayern's play an extra dimension. He delivered some outstanding performances, especially in the Champions League. In the win against Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase, Gnabry played an almost perfect half before Bayern substituted him at half-time because of Diaz's sending-off. He also shone in the last 16 against Atalanta Bergamo and in the quarter-final against Real Madrid. Then came something that had long seemed unthinkable: in February, Gnabry signed a new contract with Bayern Munich until 2028.

Only the serious injury shortly before the hot phase of the season stopped him. What might have been possible in the semi-final against PSG with a Gnabry in the form he showed in the league-phase meeting with PSG?

Vincent Kompany: "We have not forgotten how good he was"

While Gnabry worked on his comeback in recent months, competition for his preferred attacking midfield role at Bayern Munich intensified. After his strong World Cup, the Munich club signed Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of 50 million euros. At the same time, Musiala recently moved closer again to his best form. Michael Olise and Lennart Karl can also play in the centre.

With Gnabry's comeback against Union looming, coach Vincent Kompany insisted: "We have not forgotten how good he was last season." If Gnabry "gets back to his level, everyone else in that position also has to be good", Kompany said. "Then you have that dynamic of positive competition again. That is what we ultimately want."

Now Klopp's show of trust has put Gnabry in the comfortable position of being able to continue his comeback within the national-team set-up. "For me, it is a huge plus that he is taking me with him and that I can keep my rhythm there," said Gnabry. It is quite possible that he will also celebrate his Germany comeback in one of the four matches.



