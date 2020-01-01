Onigbinde: I did not disgrace Super Eagles at Afcon

The 82-year-old led the West African country for three years in his first stint back in the 80s before guiding them to the 2002 World Cup

Former coach Adegboye Onigbinde said being the first indigenous coach to lead Nigeria to the back in 1984 in was a personal achievement for him.

Onigbinde succeeded ’s Otto Gloria at the helm of the Super Eagles after the latter failed to defend the country’s maiden Afcon title in 1982 and also did not qualify them for the 1982 Fifa World Cup.

Two years later, the former Shooting Stars tactician became the first-ever home-based coach to lead the West Africans to an Afcon tournament where they finished as runners-up.

Muda Lawal’s early goal was not enough to inspire Nigeria to victory as they bowed to a 3-1 loss against in the final match in Abidjan.

Despite the result, the 82-year-old disclosed the tournament was one of his successes as Super Eagles coach because he did not ‘disgrace’ the country.

“I would have loved to come back from Cote d’Ivoire with the gold medal, but there was so much that happened behind the scenes right away from Nigeria. Despite that, it was a memorable occasion for me,” Onigbinde told the Caf website.

“Being the first Nigerian to lead the national team to the Afcon and coming second on the continent at the first attempt was a personal achievement. I did not disgrace Nigeria and that was then, our best effort at the Afcon outside Nigeria. As such, I see myself as an achiever.”

Onigbinde also highlighted the discovery of former internationals including Ademola Adesina and Rashidi Yekini – the first Nigerian to win the African Footballer of the Year award and the country’s leading top scorer with 37 goals after 58 games – as an achievement.

“In October 1983, Nigeria beat in Accra and that was the first time a Nigerian team defeated Ghana away from home,” he added.

“But what was impressive about my team was the fact that some of the players came from nowhere when I discovered them and gave them national team debuts.

“Some of these players include the late African Player of the Year Rashidi Yekini, Chibuzor Ehilegu, Tarila Okorowanta and Ademola Adesina, among others.”

The former Caf and Fifa technical instructor returned to the Super Eagles for his second stint in 2002, to lead them to the Fifa World Cup tournament in - .

His return was woeful as the Onigbinde-led team failed to win any game at the World Cup, and they bowed out at the group stage after losing to and , and then picked up a point against .