One would always like to play with Dybala, says Lautaro Martinez

The Nerazzurri face the champions on Saturday with speculation rife that the striker could be used as a makeweight to lure a countryman to Turin

Lautaro Martinez says he would like to play alongside Paulo Dybala at amidst speculation he will be used in a swap deal for Mauro Icardi.

Martinez, who himself has been linked with a move away from San Siro, believes Inter can mount a challenge against next season - and the addition of his countryman would be a major coup in that regard.

Inter sit third in heading into Saturday's Derby d'Italia, five points above and , who are fourth and fifth respectively.

Twenty-six points separate Juventus, crowned champions for an eighth successive season when they beat 2-1 last time out, and Inter in the table.

"Paulo is a great player, with whom one would always like to play, because it helps you improve or score more," Martinez said. "I can't say anything about his future."

And Martinez - who has installed himself as a regular starter under Spalletti and scored six league goals this term - believes the Nerazzurri are capable of closing the gap next season.

"Seeing the points, we would say that the difference is great," Martinez told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We are aware of this, but in the next season we have to change this. We are a great club, it is essential to do so.

"My big dream is to win a championship with Inter. But to do that, it's not enough to talk about it. Everyone needs to be convinced psychologically: the fans, the manager and players.

"We cannot fail to qualify in the this season, it is the last goal we have left."

| PRESS CONFERENCE



Luciano #Spalletti's pre-match press conference on the eve of #InterJuventus summed up in seconds pic.twitter.com/GXlm38e4Lo — Inter (@Inter_en) 26 April 2019

Martinez started just two league fixtures prior to November, but since then has started nine times in Serie A, making 30 appearances in total across all competitions.

And the 21-year-old is thrilled with how his maiden season at Inter has worked out.

"This year I've put together so many minutes, I'm happy," he added.

"In pre-season I played and scored a lot, then I had to go to the bench. I came from Racing where I always played, here I had an icon like [Mauro] Icardi, captain and top scorer in front of me.

"I knew it would be difficult to play, he would never come out: either one or the other, never together. But talking to my family, I never lacked confidence. I grew up, I know my responsibilities."