One team was playing, it was Orlando Pirates vs Billiat - ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye

The retired footballer has launched some stinging criticism of his former club following their MTN8 defeat

Ex- winger Junior Khanye says some Amakhosi players do not deserve to play for the club and Gavin Hunt has not made any improvements to the team coached by his predecessor Ernst Middendorp.

This was after Chiefs lost 3-0 in Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final, first leg clash against at Orlando Stadium.

It was another heavy defeat for Hunt and his men after they fell 3-0 to in a Premier Soccer League match seven days earlier.

More teams

Khanye, who was critical of Middendorp's tactics last season, feels that Chiefs were not up to the Pirates task on Saturday with most of the burden falling on Khama Billiat.

“One team was playing. It was Orlando Pirates versus Khama Billiat,” Khanye told iDiskiTV.

“The Kaizer Chiefs structure is dead. I respect people but some players do not even deserve to be there. If you check, the real test came against Pirates. I said it at the start of the season that last season’s team never showed up.

“I’m talking about players, there is nobody new. And the coach they hired is similar to Ernst Middendorp. I understand that he didn’t sign players but these are Kaizer Chiefs players.

"If you check Gavin Hunt, he plays programmed, textbook football. Tyson [Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo] marked [Leonardo] Castro on second balls and then he was dead.

“They managed first 20 to 30 minutes Khama was giving Pirates problems but Tyson stayed closely on Khama’s back and they cut supply. Then team was then dead.”

What could be more worrisome for Hunt is that his forwards are yet to score in four games this season.

The only goals Chiefs have managed this season is a brace by left-back Yagan Sasman and an own goal by defender Gregory Damons.

Khanye feels that most Chiefs attackers are not putting in enough effort, while voicing his opinions on Lebogang Manyama and Castro.

“Manyama again did not come to the party. He is a playmaker and we want him to play, he must give something to Kaizer Chiefs,” said Khanye.

“He was given the armband [against Pirates], he was called for the national team. That’s why I question South African football. You can only be good when you show up. If given the chance, show up.

“Today [Saturday] Kaizer Chiefs players were tested. Their back four was not good. When Pirates were in possession, they were squeezing the Chiefs defence and playing balls behind them. Chiefs could not even stitch four passes.

“[Kearyn] Baccus has some match-fitness, I love him and he played well. Castro was caught offside a number of times because he is lazy. I don’t like lazy players.

"I also don’t like it when Chiefs play with a target man. They must play like Pirates or Sundowns. If Pirates, Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns excel, the national team would be strong. But who can you pick at Chiefs? Manyama? That is daylight robbery.”

Hunt has insisted on handing more playing opportunities to Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who are both 20 years old.

The Chiefs coach is also an admirer of Lebogang Lesako, who is 21, as well as 17-year-old Keletso Sifama, but Khanye feels the players should be treated with kids gloves.

Article continues below

“The Chiefs structure is dead. Those boys being called youngsters like [Happy] Mashiane, it’s almost his fourth season at Chiefs now and the boy is 22, he is not a youngster,” Khanye added.

“When you are wearing the Chiefs shirt there is nothing like being a youngster. Your salary comes straight to you.

"You are a Kaizer Chiefs player and not youngster. That team is big. I played for this club at the age of 17 and a lot was expected from me. Not only me but anybody who joined the team.”