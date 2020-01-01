One step forward, two steps back? Ntseki should turn Bafana Bafana into winning team soon

Goal explains why it is imperative for the national team to start recording postive results consistently

Namibia were seen the perfect opponents for as they returned to action for the first time since November 2019.

Bafana Bafana were using the friendly match as preparation for next month's 2022 qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

Coach Molefi Ntseki was looking to ensure that Bafana build momentum heading into the two competitive matches by securing a routine victory over the Brave Warriors on Thursday evening.

However, South Africa produced a lacklustre performance as they drew 1-1 with Namibia, who came into the clash having lost their previous four games against Bafana.

Ntseki was expected to carry on from where Stuart Baxter had left off having served under the experienced British tactician as the Bafana assistant coach.

The national team made good progress under Baxter with the former Finland coach having transformed Bafana into a competitive team with a good structure and they qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals.

Ntseki started his tenure as the new Bafana coach 12 months ago by guiding the Southern Africans to a narrow 2-1 win over Mali at home in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge.

Bafana then succumbed to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to away, before labouring to a 1-0 victory over Sudan at home in 2022 Afcon qualifiers in November 2019.

The 1996 African champions have played with no structure and cohesion since Ntseki took over the reins from Baxter and his side plays like he is still experimenting.





Ntseki made wholesale changes to the team which defeated Sudan and the starting line-up for the clash with Namibia raised a few eyebrows.

Thibang Phete, Siyethemba Sithebe and Thabo Nodada all made their international debuts in an experimental side as key players such as Thulani Hatshwayo and Percy Tau were left on the bench.

It is too early to judge the 50-year-old tactician, but his side is not playing with the authority they should be with South Africa looking to qualify for their second successive Afcon finals.

Benching players like Bafana captain Hlatshwayo and talisman Tau will derail the team's progress as they were the backbone of the Bafana team which qualified for the 2019 tournament and reached the quarter-finals.



The former South Africa under-17 coach needs to find the right blend between new and experienced players in the team as the time to field experimental teams is running out.

Bafana have to develop a winning habit which means taking every match they play seriously and going for the win at all times.

Vision 2022 deadline is also around the corner with Bafana set to start their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign next year and they should be winning their games by now.

Getting positive results in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers will put Ntseki's side in a good position by the time they start their World Cup qualifying campaign in May 2021.

Sunday's clash against Zambia will present Ntseki with an opportunity to field a competitive and experienced side which can secure a victory in their final friendly match before they face Sao Tome and Principe.

A win over the 2012 African champions would give Bafana a massive boost heading into their two crucial back-to-back matches against the Falcons and True Parrots Team next month.

South Africa are currently placed second in their qualifying group and two victories over Sao Tome and Principe could put them in the driving seat in Group C with two games left.