Zinedine Zidane hailed the remarkable level Michael Olise produced during France's win over Belgium, the substitute forward coming on to set up one goal and bag a decisive brace. What the Bayern Munich man is producing, the France manager said, is "quite simply exceptional".

Asked whether Olise is the best player in the world, Zidane replied: "Olise? I have nothing to say. What he does is quite simply exceptional," before smiling in a gesture to his great admiration for the forward's display.

His side's performance changed noticeably in the second half, Zidane explained. France lacked attacking effectiveness in the final third until the substitutes made the difference, dragging the team to a positive end to the international break.

The manager was pleased with the reaction of all his players, not just the substitutes. France collected 10 points during the camp, though Zidane flagged areas to improve, chiefly getting more bodies inside the penalty area for greater effectiveness.

Lenny Yoro also earned a mention after an impressive debut. Zidane confirmed the technical staff moved quickly to bring the youngster in following Ibrahima Konaté's injury, and that he "performed his role to perfection".

Praise too for goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, who got his chance. All three keepers produced excellent levels during the camp, Zidane said, and the point of playing Restes was to give him real experience with the national team in case of any emergency involving Mike Maignan.