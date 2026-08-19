Atlético Madrid have treated the Julián Álvarez case as practically over from the moment it erupted. Two public appearances by chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín confirmed as much, slamming the door shut.

Fresh information about Barcelona's interest surfaces every day, yet Atlético have not budged an inch. Nothing has changed since the beginning.

Everyone who has spoken about the case tells the same story. It started with football director Mateu Alemany in private meetings and ran all the way to the public words of Enrique Cerezo and Gil Marín, the club's two most senior officials, plus Diego Pablo Simeone himself. They all spoke the same language.

A release clause that blocks Barcelona's dream

Julián's contract with Atlético Madrid runs until 2030 and carries a fantastical release clause worth 490 million euros. Unless Barcelona come up with that sum, he stays.

Atlético had already made clear they would not negotiate with the Catalan club, given the way Barcelona handled the whole matter. At the Wanda Metropolitano, the issue had plainly gone beyond sport and become personal.

To understand why, according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", you have to go back to last season, ahead of the two Copa del Rey and Champions League meetings between the sides. Statements from Barcelona through Deco, Laporta and Araújo destabilised both the player and Atlético.

More importantly, the actions of those close to the player greatly annoyed the Rojiblancos' management. Barcelona's offer also fell far short in both money and conditions compared with what Atlético put on the table to show their commitment to Julián.

With the door finally shut to Barcelona and the rest of Europe, the Argentine striker appears to have faced reality. Four long years remain on his deal until 2030.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

"The Spider's" displeasure comes out into the open

The player himself was keen to show his displeasure during the nine days he spent training with the rest of the team. He appeared clean-shaven, an image no one had seen since his arrival in Spain, silent and gloomy, and every session was a chance to air his dissatisfaction.

His official photo, published on Wednesday 19 August, was the opportunity "the Spider" did not miss. Looking deadly serious, the image drew attention on social media. It stood in stark contrast to the photos of the previous two seasons, which showed Julián grinning broadly, and confirmed the Argentine is living in a state of unhappiness within the walls of the Wanda Metropolitano.