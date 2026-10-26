One of them a leading contender: two Paris Saint-Germain players to miss the Ballon d'Or ceremony

A press report on Monday claimed the Paris Saint-Germain star will skip the trip to London for tonight's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League last season for the second year running, earning them the biggest single-club presence on the list of 30 nominees for the award.

According to the newspaper "L'Équipe", Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will not travel to London for the 70th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

Doubts had hung over the Georgia international's attendance in recent days following his serious knee injury during his side's 4-2 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday.

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He is also set to undergo surgery in Doha, ruling out any trip to England.

Ousmane Dembélé, nursing a hamstring injury, is expected to fly to London on Monday evening with his family.

Marquinhos, meanwhile, picked up a thigh injury against Barcelona and has opted to attend today's Paris Saint-Germain clash with Lyon at the Parc des Princes, the final match of the eighth round of the French league.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has yet to confirm whether he will attend the ceremony.

Kvaratskhelia ranks among the standout names on the shortlist after a superb season with Paris Saint-Germain, one that earned him the award for best player in the UEFA Champions League.