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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is back after his illness. Speaking ahead of Friday evening's Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln, the Belgian said he had recovered well from his Hinhaut irritation. He added that his weeks-long absence may even have done Bayern some good.

Kompany, who collapsed at Bayern's training ground in October and was subsequently admitted to hospital, said he wanted to express “as clearly as possible how grateful I am for the club’s response in the first days or minutes after what happened.” He singled out the medical department at the record champions for looking after him throughout. “I said Lucho Diaz (Bayern’s left winger was also injured at the time, editor’s note) was more important. But they didn’t really take that seriously. They really took care of me, and I want to thank them for that.”

Kompany also praised his staff, including assistant coach Aaron Danks, who led the team during his absence. That included the impressive 2-0 away win at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League . “They made sure we could draw strength from that moment of adversity,” the former world-class defender said. “What happened in that game against Atletico is more important to me. I enjoyed it so much. It was one of the finest moments of my coaching career – even though I wasn’t there at all. We’ll take that with us into this season.”

Several injured stars were also missing for that difficult trip to Madrid. Bayern nevertheless dominated Atletico and made almost no mistakes , securing three crucial points in the battle for a direct place in the Champions League round of 16.

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For Kompany, the match offered a lesson: “I believe that, at some point in our history here at Bayern, this will also give us great strength. That we can say: OK, the coach wasn’t there, Lucho Diaz wasn’t there, and there were other players missing too. And yet we went there without fear. And that’s important! And it was still Bayern that we saw.”

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Vincent Kompany made “zero” decisions at Bayern Munich during his absence

Kompany said he had rested and left team matters to his staff: “I made no decisions, zero.” He discussed their decision-making only after matches, “out of interest”. “But there’s an important reason why I wasn’t part of that decision-making process. Because if you respect this work, you can’t be there every day and then suddenly not be there, yet still have an opinion and make decisions. That simply doesn’t work.”

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He had little more to say about his absence. It was “all in the past”, and he was sure “that from tomorrow, wins and losses will be dealt with quite normally again”.

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Kompany has been leading Bayern's first-team training again this week and will return to the bench against Köln on Friday.