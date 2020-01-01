‘One of the best days of my life’ – Musa remembers World Cup brace against Iceland

The Super Eagles captain reminisces on his second half double against the Europeans in a make or break encounter at the Volgograd Arena

Ahmed Musa has remembered the memory of scoring ’s two goals in their 2-0 defeat of at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

Having lost 2-0 to in their opening game, the Super Eagles went into the encounter in dire need of a win against the debutants.

However, it was the speedy forward who was the hero as his second-half effort inspired Gernot Rohr’s men to a much-desired victory at the Volgograd Arena.

After a poor first half where Nigeria failed to record a single shot – Musa put the Africans ahead in the 49th minute. He controlled a cross from Victor Moses and thumped an unstoppable drive into the roof of the net.

He completed his brace 15 minutes before full time after making a mess of Iceland’s solid backline.

Five minutes later, Our Boys had a chance to launch a comeback after Tyronne Ebuehi clipped Alfred Finnbogason at the byline, but Gylfi Sigurdsson fired the ensuing kick over the bar.

Two years later, the Al-Nassr star recalled that moment – describing it as one of the best days of his life.

“Wow, how time flies! I can't believe it's two years already since I scored those much-needed goals at the World Cup,” Musa tweeted.

“The tears of joy I shed that day I can never forget. Unarguably one of the best days of my life. Grateful to Allah and every one of you for the love.”

Wow how time flies. I can't believe it's 2 years already since I scored those much needed goals at the World Cup ⚽⚽⚽⚽The tears of joy I shed that day I can never forget. Unarguably one of the best days of my life. Grateful to Allah & everyone of you for the love. 🙏🦅🇳🇬❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZoxMysN8WO — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) June 22, 2020

The three-time African champions’ hopes got quashed owing to a 2-1 defeat to in their last Group D encounter.

Thanks to his goals, Musa became the Super Eagles' top scorer in the history of the tournament with four strikes.



His second goal against Iceland where he combined pace, composure and brilliance was a contender for the goal of the competition along 17 others, however, Benjamin Pavard’s stunner against Argentina won the individual prize with the Nigerian’s effort settling for eighth spot.

With former star drawing the curtain on his international career, leadership responsibilities fall on the ex- man who would hope to help the country qualify for the 2022 World Cup in .