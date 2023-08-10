One of former Kaizer Chiefs target Nabi's trusted men joins Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have appointed Helmi Gueldich as their new conditioning coach ahead of a tough campaign domestically and abroad.

Pirates are competing in several competitions

They are also in Caf Champions League

Bucs appoint new conditioning coach

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates are in several competitions this season which means more will be demanded from the players.

They recently confirmed Thembinkosi Lorch, Kermit Erasmus, and several other key players are out injured.

The coming of Gueldich will minimize the possibility of players getting injured due to unfitness.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the appointment of Helmi Gueldich as Conditioning Coach," the Sea Robbers confirmed to the public.

"Notably, Gueldich is not only a seasoned professional but also a former player, holding a Ph.D. in Exercise Science. His wealth of knowledge and background will be a valuable asset to the team.

"Helmi Gueldich will be collaborating closely with Michel Bellver, forming a dynamic partnership that is poised to elevate Jose Riveiro’s technical team to new heights."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before joining Bucs, Gueldich was working alongside former Kaizer Chiefs coaching target Nasreddine Nabi at ex-club Yanga SC.

They both managed to help the Tanzanian heavyweights win all domestic competitions as well as reach the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Gueldich, who is highly-rated in African club football, arrives at a time when Bucs are battling for the Premier Soccer League trophy and other domestic titles.

The Soweto giants are also in the Caf Champions League competition, representing South Africa alongside Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT: Gueldich will have to ensure the players at Bucs can consistently deliver at the highest level with limited fitness concerns.