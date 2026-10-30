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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-PRESSERAFP
Oliver Maywurm
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One million followers in less than 24 hours! FC Barcelona fans love this action by Hansi Flick

LaLiga
H. Flick
Barcelona

Hansi Flick, coach of FC Barcelona, is now officially on Instagram. The news has clearly sparked excitement among Barca fans.

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Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's entry-level Basic plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.

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Additionally, ExpressVPN's Basic plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 10MB/month private email relay plus 10 shared aliases.

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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
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Flick opened his account on the social network on Thursday evening. By late Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours later, the German Barca coach had already reached one million followers.

"Hola, culers!" Flick greeted the Spanish champions' supporters in his first post on Thursday. "I'm delighted to be on Instagram and to share some moments from my everyday life at Barca with you. Thank you very much for your support! Long live Barca," the former Germany coach continued.

Since taking over as coach in Catalonia in 2024, Flick has become hugely popular with Barcelona's fans. Barca also helped his follower count soar by sharing his first post on their official Instagram account, which has almost 150 million followers.

Hansi Flick and Barca set their sights on the Champions League

Barcelona's fans like Flick as a person, and his results have given them plenty to celebrate. His Blaugrana side have played exciting football and won the Spanish league title in each of his first two seasons. After narrowly falling short in the Champions League semi-finals (2024/25) and then going out in the quarter-finals (2025/26), they want a major triumph on the international stage this season.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

Barca made a strong start to the league phase with convincing wins against Feyenoord (5-1) and away to Galatasaray (5-2), but most recently lost 4-2 to Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. A 2-1 Clásico defeat to Real Madrid last weekend brought their first dropped points in LaLiga this season after nine wins. Flick's side remain top of the table, two points ahead of their closest challengers at present, Atletico Madrid.

Flick signed an early contract extension in May until 2028, with the new deal also including an option for a further year until 2029. Weeks before signing, the 61-year-old had already announced that he would end his coaching career after his time at Barcelona: "I love working here. We have plenty of time and I'm not thinking about going anywhere else. I'm here and this will be my last club, my last job. I'm very happy about that," Flick stressed in March.

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