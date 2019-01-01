One foot in Caf Champions League semi-finals but Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is leaving nothing to chance

The Masandawana coach is refusing to get too ahead of himself despite his side's recent hammering of the Red Devils

coach Pitso Mosimane has suggested that the job is not done just yet despite the first leg win over this past weekend.

The Tshwane giants recently recorded a jaw-dropping 5-0 win over Al Ahly at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, proverbially putting one foot into the semi-finals of the Caf .

However, the 54-year-old mentor, who is looking to conquer Africa for the second time in three years, believes that there is still a lot of work to be done as Sundowns head to for the return leg next weekend, and he has urged his players to remain grounded.

“I am not a fool and I will keep my feet on the ground and make sure that the team stays calm and hopefully we proceed to the semi-finals,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“This 5-0 win is a rare result and we played proper football,” he added.

Furthermore, Mosimane expects a rather intense encounter with Al Ahly, who need to at least win 5-0 for the game to be decided on penalties.

“They will be under pressure to score early but we are going to unleash speed on them with the likes of Phakamani Mahlambi and Lebohang Maboe hoping that we can score one goal from the break. We must make it difficult for them,” Mosimane said.

“It is going to be tough but we must try to fight fire with fire. I hope we keep the integrity and protect this result and the work that we have done,” he explained.

“We don’t have any guarantees. Bafana went there to play against Libya needing a point and they won. We should believe and trust in the way we play but we must double our efforts. If we lose, that will not be because they were good but because of our attitude and mentality,” Mosimane explained.

The clash is set for Saturday in the Egyptian city of Suez.