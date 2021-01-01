Once they got into Gabadinho Mhango's mind he lost the plot for Orlando Pirates - Mark Williams

The Malawi striker was the PSL's joint top scorer last season with 16 in the league but has only managed to net four in the current campaign

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mark Williams believes the TS Galaxy defenders succeeded in distracting Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango with their robust play in a 1-0 home win at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Having conceded an early goal against Galaxy, Pirates went on to enjoy the lion's share of chances for the rest of the game.

Mhango in particular had a lot of opportunities, but was guilty of missing the target as well as being denied by some great saves by Galaxy keeper Marlon Hugh. He also struck the post.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mark Williams, speaking in the SuperSport TV studio after the game, believes that the Rockets defenders had purposely tried to rough Mhango up in order to distract him from what he does best.

"I think that Mhango knows how to score goals," Williams said. "It's not that he doesn't know how to score goals.

"But if you get him at the right place, and you touch on certain buttons, he reacts towards that.”

The former Bafana Bafana striker, who won the 1996 Afcon with South Africa, thinks that the physical approach towards Mhango may well have been a ploy by the TS Galaxy technical team.

Article continues below

"And that's a weak point - as a player you need to forget about those things and focus on what the job is that you need to do.

"Because once they got into his mind, he then lost the plot. He needs to make sure he can put them up 1-0, he can put them up 2-0. But it’s what happened earlier (which distracted Mhango).



"And you know with the coaches they have – I can just imagine Shaun Bartlett and Owen [da Gama], saying listen here, ‘don't be scared, go a little bit in (with the challenges), a bit of physical, and that’s what we saw this afternoon'."

Both teams ended the match with 10 men – Pirates had Abel Mabaso sent off while Spiwe Msimango was dismissed for the Rockets; both men picked up two yellow cards.