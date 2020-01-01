‘Once frenetic, Liverpool now something else’ – Klopp’s side are ‘phenomenal’, admits Murphy

The former Reds midfielder has seen a change in approach deliver rich rewards at Anfield, with more silverware being sought by an ambitious outfit

can now “overpower teams”, says Danny Murphy, after realising that the “frenetic” approach of Jurgen Klopp’s early days at Anfield was always going to make consistency difficult to establish.

A change in approach at Anfield has delivered rich rewards.

, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns were secured in 2019, while a 14-point lead at the top of the table suggests a Premier League title can be added to the collection in 2020.

Murphy expects the Reds’ domestic dominance to be rewarded this season, despite conceding that they are unlikely to match Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04 by staying unbeaten.

For the former Liverpool midfielder Klopp’s side are “phenomenal”, with the bar continuing to be raised by a team seeing notable records tumble around them.

“This Liverpool side are something else,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“To win 20 of 21 matches in this Premier League, which is probably the most competitive in the world, is breathtaking.

“Liverpool’s consistency is phenomenal. They can overpower teams, as they did at Leicester on Boxing Day. They can also control games and see them out. They did it in the Champions League final against Spurs and they’ve done it repeatedly this season and that is why they are champions-elect.

“At one time, Liverpool under Klopp only had one gear, frenetic. Now they have Alisson and Virgil van Dijk and can win matches in different ways. To have the best start of any team to a season is a fantastic achievement.

“As pundits and football fans, we’ll be talking a lot about whether they can go the whole season unbeaten like ’s Invincibles, or beat ’s points tally of 100, which was historic in itself.

“But the way Liverpool are playing, I honestly don’t think they are considering those milestones. To win the league after 30 years is enough in itself.

“Personally, I don’t think they will go unbeaten. You only need one off-night and the record is done. But it won’t matter if they still end up as champions. And the way Klopp is going he might win the league early and be in the latter stages of the Champions League, and have the ability to rest players. What a wonderful position that would be.”

Liverpool, who have made the best start to a season ever seen across Europe’s top five divisions, will be back in action on Sunday when they play host to old adversaries .