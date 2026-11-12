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Felix Passlack was deemed surplus to requirements at Borussia Dortmund and failed to make a breakthrough at VfL Bochum. Now the 28-year-old captains a Scottish side after a turbulent few months.

Hibs have had plenty of drama to contend with, even when their own matches were over.

On the penultimate matchday of last season, Hibernian FC of Edinburgh won 2-1 away to the Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership's championship round. Substitute Dane Scarlett struck the winner in the 89th minute, with Felix Passlack providing the assist.

That win, coupled with a defeat for direct rivals FC Motherwell, gave Hibs a final-day decider for a place in European competition. Hibernian lost 1-0 in front of their own fans, finished fifth and missed out.

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At the same time, Celtic beat Hibs' city rivals Hearts of Midlothian, who had spent the entire season on the verge of becoming the first champions since 1985 not called Celtic or Rangers. A week after securing the league title, Celtic beat Dunfermline Athletic in the cup final at Hampden Park. Their victory meant Hibs qualified after all, reaching European competition in two consecutive seasons for the first time in 50 years.

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Felix Passlack moved from VfL Bochum to Hibernian in Scotland

Passlack played a part in that turnaround, with more twists still to come. On deadline day of the previous winter transfer window, the full-back, once deemed surplus to requirements at Borussia Dortmund, moved from VfL Bochum to Scotland. The historic Edinburgh club paid €200,000 for Passlack, despite his contract being due to expire in the summer.

For two and a half seasons, Passlack played at Castroper Straße. He was a regular starter for a long time but barely featured after relegation to the 2. Liga in 2025. Hibernian expressed an interest early on. The now 28-year-old, winner of the gold U17 Fritz Walter Medal in 2015, had spent the Christmas holidays in Edinburgh to get a feel for a move.

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Having previously had loan spells abroad at Norwich City and Fortuna Sittard, Passlack had to wait until the last moment for Bochum to find a replacement in Oliver Olsen of Danish top-flight club Randers FC. "I waited from 1 January and thought: Come on, sign someone, sign someone! It was a bit frustrating," he said later.

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Felix Passlack named Hibernian captain after eight months

Passlack signed a contract until 2029 and made an immediate impact in the Scottish capital. After just one training session, he went straight into the starting line-up. Less than three weeks later, he scored his first goal in a stunning 2-1 win at Celtic Park.

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From then on, Passlack was a fixture in the starting XI. He started all 13 of his appearances last season, exclusively as a right midfielder. "The fact that I played out wide as a young player helps me. A lot. That is exactly what the coach wants to see: for us to always be in the box, always ready at the far post," he said.

Eight months after arriving, Passlack had become the team's captain. Team-mate Jamie McGrath was taken aback: "It does look strange to see him wearing the captain's armband. Felix is highly regarded by everyone, he's a really great guy and very approachable. He is the heart of the team."

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Hibernian came close to a historic European success

Before Passlack took the armband, David Gray's side came through two rounds of Conference League qualifying. They then hosted KAA Gent at Easter Road after a 0-0 draw away from home. A win would have put Hibs in the group stage of a European competition for the first time in the club's history.

Hibernian fell 1-0 behind but turned the match around, with Passlack making it 2-1 in the 77th minute. The Belgians struck in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 3-2. Hibernian lost.

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Three defeats followed in the next four league matches. Hibernian sacked coach Gray and appointed Marink Reedijk. The 35-year-old had previously secured promotion to the top flight with SK Beveren after five years. They had confirmed that promotion by the end of February, having taken 66 of a possible 72 points.

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Felix Passlack and Hibernian go viral thanks to club anthem

Only a few days into the job, Reedijk took the armband from Martin Boyle and named Passlack captain for the first time in his career. "Felix is a role model for me. He runs a thousand miles, gives his best and leaves everything on the pitch. That is exactly what we need at the moment. He not only leads by example but is also someone who contributes his opinion and has enough experience to know what is required," Reedijk said.

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Reedijk lost his first three matches in Scotland, each by one goal, and Hibs fell to the bottom of the table.

Days later, Hibernian won the League Cup semi-final, in the country's second cup competition, 2-1 away to Hearts at Tynecastle Park. After beating their great city rivals, fans and players sang the traditional club anthem, "Sunshine on Leith" by The Proclaimers, together. Clips spread across social media the next day.

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Felix Passlack and Hibernian have first title since 2016 in sight

Passlack, who has started 19 of his 21 matches so far this season, was overwhelmed. "I really like it here. I like the city, the club, the people are great. It was really easy to settle into the team. For me, it is a privilege to wear the captain's armband. I wear it with pride," he said.

A draw and a 4-0 win in Aberdeen, in which Passlack had to come off early because he was carrying a knock, have given Hibs some breathing space and lifted them to tenth in the 12-team league. Five league matches remain after the international break before the cup final against Rangers, just six days after the sides meet in the Premiership.

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With ten goal contributions in 34 competitive matches for Hibernian, four goals and six assists, Passlack has good memories of facing them. Hibs won 2-1 away at Ibrox Stadium in August and had also done so in May.

Now they will meet at Hampden Park, where Hibs have a chance to win their first title since 2016. Back then, they won the Scottish Cup again after a 114-year wait. Their opponents in the final were the Glasgow Rangers. Former coach Gray scored the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

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Felix Passlack: his professional career at a glance