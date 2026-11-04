"Once again in the Champions League": Bellingham sings the praises of Real Madrid's new comeback

Jude Bellingham hailed his Real Madrid teammates after Wednesday night's Champions League win over AEK Athens.

Madrid came from behind in Greece to beat AEK 3-2 on matchday four of the Champions League league phase, a hard-fought victory that proved every bit as valuable as it was dramatic.

Bellingham opened the scoring on 32 minutes, Kylian Mbappé struck on 78 and Federico Valverde sealed it in stoppage time at 90+2.

Speaking to "Movistar", Bellingham said: "Yes, once again in the Champions League. It was a wonderful goal from Valverde. We had to fight against a great team like AEK Athens and claim the points."

Asked how he rated Madrid's start, he explained: "I think we were completely in control throughout the match. They launched two good attacks and scored two goals, but I think we were totally in control of the match."

The England midfielder added: "Proud of my teammates. Yes, yes. We worked hard to achieve this win. We had possession of the ball and created chances."

His own goal caught the eye. "It was different. A great cross from Cucurella, and I finished it with the heel," Bellingham said.

He signed off on his own form: "Yes, I am playing with greater focus in every match, I am definitely playing with greater focus. Things are going well, I am developing my performance and influencing the match in many ways. I hope to continue in this manner."