Onazi makes losing Denizlispor debut against Galatasaray

The Nigerian’s bow for the Roosters ended in defeat as they were torn apart by the Lions in Istanbul

Ogenyi Onazi made losing start with Denizlispor after a 2-1 defeat to in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The 27-year-old, who left Trabzonspor for the Rooster in a bid to get regular playing time, was handed a starter’s shirt by manager Mehmet Ozdilek.

It took the international just 29 minutes to go into referee Yasar Ugurlu’s books as he was cautioned, three minutes after Emre Akbaba put the hosts ahead.

However, he was replaced in the 64th minute by on-loan midfielder Sedat Sahinturk.

Radamel Falcao sealed Galatasaray’s victory, while Muhammet Ozkal’s 64th-minute effort proved to be a mere consolation.

Henry Onyekuru, who joined the Lions on a six-month loan deal from , was not listed for the clash by manager Fatih Terim.

Article continues below

Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Michael Seri, ’s Sofiane Feghouli and Gabon’s Mario Lemina were on parade from start to finish for Gala.

For the visitors, ’s Marc Mbamba, Gambia’s Modou Barrow and ’s Zakarya Bergdich were not listed for action.

Following this defeat, Onazi’s Denizlispor remain 11th with 22 points from 18 games, while Terim’s side are in the sixth position with 30 points.