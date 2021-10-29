Onana: Ajax and Cameroon keeper returns to first team training

Ajax and Cameroon international goalkeeper Andre Onana has returned to first-team training with the Dutch side.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with a transfer to several clubs among them Inter Milan and Arsenal, started training with the senior team again on Thursday.

“As of this Thursday, Andre Onana will begin training with the Ajax first team again. The goalkeeper was allowed to resume his training activities at Ajax from the beginning of September, but he has been training with Ajax U23 since that time,” confirmed a statement on the club’s official website.

“On February 5 of this year, the disciplinary body of the European football association [Uefa] suspended Onana for 12 months for a doping violation. After an 'out of competition' check on October 30, 2020, the substance Furosemide was found in his urine.

“On appeal, the international sports tribunal CAS ruled on May 10 of this year that the suspension would be shortened to nine months. The suspension will therefore end, definitively, on November 4, after which he is also eligible to play for Ajax again.

“In accordance with standard practice and as expressed in the ruling of the CAS, Onana was allowed to resume his training activities at Ajax two months prior to that date.”

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars said on Onana’s return: “It was clear to us that Andre would make a transfer last summer. That did not happen and so he is still under contract with us.

“My position on his situation was clear, but then the news came that Maarten Stekelenburg is out for the rest of the season. Ajax needs are paramount and from this point of view it is good that he reports to the first team again.”

Meanwhile, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag described Onana as a fantastic goalkeeper.

“Nobody is happy with the situation created by the suspension. But we shouldn't be naive either,” Erik ten Hag said.

“Andre is a fantastic keeper who has meant a lot to Ajax and he is fit. From the beginning of September, he can train at Ajax again and he does that every day with full dedication.

“It is important for Ajax that we have a deep and good selection at our disposal, there is room for Andre in that. So as of today, he will report back to the first team on the training field.”