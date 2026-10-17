Facundo Bernal saw red in the 54th minute as Real Betis hosted Barcelona on Saturday at La Cartuja, in the ninth round of the Spanish league.

Moroccan star Abdessamad Ezzalzouli had just made it 2-1 to Betis when it all kicked off. Yamal rounded on a group of opposition players, apparently furious that a foul on team-mate Fermin Lopez had gone unpunished in the build-up to Ezzalzouli's goal.

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Bernal met Yamal's anger and physical approach with a blow to the face of the Spaniard. Out came the red card, to furious protests from the hosts, and Yamal picked up a booking of his own.

Yamal had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute. Diego Gomez levelled on 27, before Rodri (41) and Gabriel Jesus (51) put Barcelona two in front.

Eric Garcia made it four for the Catalans in the 62nd minute, and Dani Olmo wrapped up the fifth with nine minutes left.



