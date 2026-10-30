Fede Valverde, the Real Madrid captain, has cast doubt over his participation with Los Blancos in next Sunday's clash against Racing Santander, after admitting himself that he has not fully recovered from the injury he sustained in the Clasico against Barcelona.
The Uruguayan remains absent from group training at Valdebebas, where he continues his own rehabilitation programme. That leaves the decision over his involvement hanging until the final moments.
Cameras from the famous Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" captured the decisive shot. Valverde stopped to sign autographs for fans before leaving the training ground, answering with striking candour when asked about his condition: "I'm not 100% ready yet.. I'm trying."
Those remarks only added to the uncertainty. Asked about the medical diagnosis and what the club's doctors had told him, he declined to reveal the details, saying only: "I don't know if I can disclose that, they should say it themselves." It was a clear sign that the injury is still under careful medical assessment.
His brief chat did not lack an emotional touch. Quizzed on his relationship with Jose Mourinho, he replied with a smile: "Very good, unbelievable, I'm enjoying it." The player's morale clearly remains high despite his physical struggles.
All of this leaves Real Madrid's coaching staff in a genuine predicament. The team lean heavily on Valverde at right-back during the big games, and his injury has landed in the middle of a packed schedule of decisive fixtures.