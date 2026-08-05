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FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP
Magdy Obaid

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On video: Trabzon fans surround the "Galatasaray intruder" on Salah's arrival

Transfers
M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
Galatasaray
Egypt
Türkiye

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah got more than raucous chants and cheers on his arrival in Turkey. One amusing human moment stole the spotlight and set social media alight within hours.

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As Trabzonspor's fans gathered to welcome their new star arriving from Liverpool, one face stood out in the crowd. A Galatasaray supporter, decked in his team's red and yellow shirt, had turned up amid the throng of their traditional rivals.

"Take off the shirt": a celebration with a taste of humour

A widely circulated video clip caught the spontaneous, playful reaction that followed. There was no tension. Dozens of Trabzonspor fans surrounded the "intruder" in a celebratory mood and cheerfully asked him to take off the Galatasaray shirt, laughing and chanting the names of Salah and Trabzon. The supporter played along, whipping off the shirt to applause from fans who treated the scene as part of the "welcoming rituals" for their world-class new signing.

Club Friendlies
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

Salah arrives in Turkey: signing on Thursday

Mohamed Salah touched down in Istanbul on Wednesday morning, where thousands of Trabzonspor supporters turned out to greet him. He then boarded another plane bound for Trabzon, overlooking the Black Sea, to complete the procedures of his transfer.

Tickets for Trabzonspor's matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

Reaching Trabzon on Wednesday evening, Salah will officially sign his contracts and see the deal announced on Thursday. It begins a new chapter after a legendary spell with Liverpool that lasted eight seasons, during which he scored 257 goals in 442 matches and claimed every possible title with the Reds.

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