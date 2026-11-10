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imago-sport-1085798570.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

On video: "The dictator has arrived": a child embarrasses Mbappe at the France camp!

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
France
France

An innocent joke

A young child stole the spotlight from Kylian Mbappé inside the France national team camp, cracking a joke that revived a nickname which has caused plenty of controversy of late.

Mbappé returned home to join up with the national team during the international break. He trained with Les Bleus on Monday amid an atmosphere of real anticipation.

As the Real Madrid striker posed for a souvenir photo with one young fan, another child in the crowd called out to him more than once: "The dictator has arrived."

Shared across several French networks, the friendly dig drew an immediate smile from the player. He took it in brilliant spirit, showing no irritation whatsoever and sharing a laugh with the crowd.

Next matches
ITA

ITA

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

FRA

FRA

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL

The remark harks back to the "dictator" nickname recently pinned on Mbappé, one that sparked diplomatic and media tension with China. Now it has resurfaced, this time from the mouth of an innocent child and in an entirely light-hearted setting.

Such a spontaneous moment captures the relaxed mood within the France camp as they prepare for their next two UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey.

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