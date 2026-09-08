Tunisian analyst Tarek Dhiab, pundit for the "Thmanyah" channels that broadcast the Saudi Roshn League, has called for Al-Ahli to sack Dutch manager Marino Pusic between the two halves of the match against Al-Qadsiah.

Al-Ahli travelled to Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

By half-time, Al-Qadsiah led Al-Ahli three goals to nil. It was only the fourth time "the Elegant" had suffered such a scoreline in the history of their Saudi Roshn League appearances.

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Asked what change might help Al-Ahli mount a second-half comeback, Dhiab said sarcastically: "Changing the coach, that is the best thing that could happen between the two halves, for (Pusic) to stay in the dressing rooms and the players to play without a coach".

The Tunisian analyst then tore into the Dutchman, saying: "Poor Al-Ahli, they were not present in the first half, and Al-Qadsiah completely dominated the match".

Pusic has been in charge of Al-Ahli since the start of the current season, succeeding German coach Matthias Jaissle, who left to take over at Newcastle United. Before the Al-Qadsiah match, he had lost 2 of his first 5 games in the Roshn League.