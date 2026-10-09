Cristiano Ronaldo did it again. Al-Nassr's Portuguese captain broke the record of his predecessor, the legendary Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, with a goal against Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Diriyah 3-0 at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo got them going in the 23rd minute. French winger Kingsley Coman fired in a powerful effort that goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah could only parry, and the ball dropped to Ronaldo in front of an empty net.

According to Opta, the goal moved Ronaldo into sole fourth place on the all-time scoring list in the Saudi League's professional era. He now sits on 106 goals, one clear of Mohammed Al-Sahlawi.

Eight more goals would see the Portuguese star draw level in third with another legend, Nasser Al-Shamrani, who scored 114.

The milestones didn't stop there. Al-Diriyah became the 24th different team "the Don" has scored against in the Saudi Pro League, matching Al-Shamrani for the most clubs breached.

Just three players sit above him. Salem Al-Dawsari and Syria's Omar Al-Soma lead the way, having scored against 27 teams apiece, while Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah has found the net against 26.

Ronaldo has struck four times in the current Roshn League campaign, a full seven behind English striker Ivan Toney, who tops the scoring charts with 11.