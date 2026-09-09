Barcelona star Raphinha hit a personal milestone with the Catalan giants after finding the net against Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League.

The Brazilian struck just three minutes after kick-off on Tuesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, opening the scoring in the first round of the league phase.

Latching onto a pass from Lamine Yamal, the forward danced past the Feyenoord defenders and slotted home with ease.

According to StatsDuFoot, Raphinha has now scored in six consecutive matches for Barcelona across all competitions. It's the first such run of his career at the club.

His goals came against Elche, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia in La Liga this season, before adding Feyenoord in the Champions League. He had also found the net against Real Betis in La Liga in his final outing last term.

Timed at two minutes and 50 seconds after the whistle, the strike ranks as the second-fastest opening goal of Barcelona's Champions League season.

Only former captain Lionel Messi sits above him, having scored against Celtic after two minutes and 44 seconds on 13 September 2016.