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FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP
Loai Mohamed
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On video: PSG star capitalises on Yamal's mistake to find the back of Barcelona's net

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
D. Doue
L. Yamal
France
Spain

The French star continues to shine, while the Spaniard pays the price

Désiré Doué punished a mistake from Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to fire Paris Saint-Germain in front during the Champions League meeting between the two sides.

The PSG star struck in the 39th minute at the Parc des Princes, a third-round league-phase tie, lashing home a powerful effort from outside the box.

Yamal tried to float a long ball into midfield. João Neves gobbled it up and slipped it to Doué, who needed no second invitation, drilling a shot that caught goalkeeper Joan García cold and nestled into the net.

It keeps up a stunning run of form for Doué, who has now had a hand in 7 goals across his last 4 games for PSG and France, scoring 4 and setting up 3, according to figures from the "StatsduFoot" network.

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