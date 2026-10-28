Manchester City squeezed through to the quarter-finals of the English League Cup after beating Brighton on penalties (4-3), following the end of normal time in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Mateo Kovacic missed from the spot for Manchester City in the shootout, while Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk failed to convert for Brighton.





The two sides return to the same stadium next Saturday, this time in the Premier League.

City, fielding a side of reserves, dodged the trap that caught Arsenal, who crashed out on penalties to fourth-tier Fleetwood in one of the biggest shocks of the season.

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Seven other clubs join City in the quarter-final draw, which takes place later.

Brighton struck first on 30 minutes through Malick Yalcouye, his shot cannoning off the goalkeeper's face and into the net. The hosts hit back five minutes before the break when Kovacic beat the keeper from outside the box.

Georginio Rutter nudged Brighton back in front on 47 minutes, pouncing on a low cross. City levelled again on 72 minutes when Rayan Cherki's shot deflected in off team-mate Vitor Reis's foot.