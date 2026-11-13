On video: Morocco crush Niger with a five-goal blitz and continue their march towards the Africa Cup of Nations

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On an exceptional night of football, Morocco confirmed that they speak only the language of victories, after securing a big and deserved win over Nigeria by a score of 5-1, in the match that brought them together today, Friday, as part of the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations. The Atlas Lions proved that they are on the right path towards booking their place in the tournament, with an attacking display that delighted the fans in attendance.

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Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the 4th minute for the Atlas Lions, before captain Achraf Hakimi added the second goal (27), then Mohamed Abdramane reduced the deficit for Niger (41), before Hakimi returned to score the third goal (45+3), before Youssef En-Nesyri added the fourth (77) to lead the Atlas Lions to a deserved victory.

Morocco tore into the game from the first whistle, giving their guests no chance to catch their breath. Hakimi's teammates seized complete control of the play and pressed Niger's defence with full force, hunting an early goal that would open the way to a comfortable win.

The breakthrough came quickly. Young striker Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the fourth minute, finishing off an organised move and a precise pass. The goal lit up the Moroccan fans and vindicated coach Mohamed Ouahbi's decision to trust him to lead the Lions' attack.

Morocco kept up the pressure and carved out several dangerous chances, with the trio of Brahim Diaz, Bilal El Khannouss and Abde Ezzalzouli exhausting Niger's defence through their quick movement and high skill.

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Hakimi took his turn in the 27th minute. The captain advanced from the right and fired a powerful shot the Niger goalkeeper could not stop, doubling the score and signalling that the Lions would show no mercy.

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Niger refused to surrender. They pulled one back in the 41st minute when Mohamed Abdramane pounced on a defensive lapse for a surprise goal, restoring some hope before the break.

As half-time approached, Hakimi had his say again. He struck the third goal in stoppage time off a quick counter-attack, closing the first half at 3-1 and all but settling the match before the restart.

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Niger tried to force their way back after the break, with their coach making two changes, bringing on Mohamed Amadou Sabo and Ali Mohamed Alfaz for Abdoul Khairou Amoustapha and Oumarou Alio Youssouf. A Moroccan defence marshalled by Nayef Aguerd, Issa Diop and Nassir Mazraoui, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou behind them, held firm and kept control of the game.

En-Nesyri delivered the knockout blow in the 77th minute. He rose inside the box and powered a precise cross into the net with a header for Morocco's fourth, sending the stands into celebration, underlining the Atlas Lions' complete superiority and sealing the three points with a magnificent attacking display.

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Tempers flared at times. Bilal El Khannouss picked up a card in the first half, as did Abdoul Khairou Amoustapha, while Oumarou Alio Youssouf was booked before the interval in a contest marked by spells of real bite and competitiveness.

This victory kept Morocco top of their group in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a perfect record and a tally of 9 goals. They look the leading candidate not only to qualify but to challenge strongly for the continental title, given the golden generation at their disposal.

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Hakimi was the standout. Two goals and a performance that dragged his team to victory proved once more that he is one of the best full-backs in the world, a man whose influence stretches from defence into attack and into the decisive moments.

Yassir Zabiri was the surprise of the night. His early goal justified the trust Mohamed Ouahbi placed in him and put him among the names Moroccan fans will be counting on in the near future.

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At the final whistle, the Moroccan supporters saluted a deserved win. The Lions had served notice that they mean to march on towards the Africa Cup of Nations at full tilt, and that the road to the title runs through Rabat.