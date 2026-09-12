Algeria's Mohamed Belloumi struck twice to hand Hull City a 2-1 lead over hosts Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead early, firing home in the 7th minute. Belloumi then pounced on a defensive error to level things up in the 28th.





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Just six minutes later, the 24-year-old star was at it again. His powerful strike deflected off a Chelsea player and nestled into the net, putting Hull City in front.

Belloumi has been at Hull City since arriving from Portugal's Farense in August 2024. He is the son of former Algeria great Lakhdar Belloumi.

The young forward has made a striking start to life in the Premier League this season. He came close against Aston Villa in the last round too, rattling the crossbar with a fine effort in a game that finished goalless.

Britain's The Guardian praised his performances at the start of the campaign, highlighting his threat and his ability to make a difference.

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