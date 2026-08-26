The Santiago Bernabéu witnessed a crazy scenario in the final minutes of the first half between Real Madrid and their guests Real Sociedad, in the postponed first round of La Liga. The two sides traded blows in record time to leave the half level at 1-1.

After a first half marked by caution and tactical discipline from the visitors, Real Madrid finally cracked Sociedad's defensive code. In the 40th minute, Federico Valverde threaded a genius pass between the lines to Kylian Mbappé inside the penalty area. The French star took a magical touch before unleashing a rocket left-footed strike into the top-left corner, sparking an eruption of joy in the stands.

Everyone thought Mbappé's goal would hand Los Blancos the psychological advantage before the break. Sociedad's response came shockingly fast. The visitors gave the hosts just four minutes to celebrate before Croatia's Luka Sučić pounced on a moment of defensive slackness in the 44th minute, firing a precise shot from inside the area that Thibaut Courtois could not stop.

That goal dragged the match back to square one. It piled the pressure on Real Madrid at the start of the second half, raising questions over whether José Mourinho's squad could settle the encounter.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

