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Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

On video: Liverpool fix Van Dijk's error with a thrilling comeback, as Foden's hat-trick leads City to a crushing win

Liverpool vs Villarreal
Liverpool
Villarreal
Champions League
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Manchester City
AEK Athens
England
Spain
Greece

City win in Haaland's absence

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 in a thriller at Anfield on Tuesday evening, in the third round of the Champions League league phase, while Manchester City swept aside Greek side AEK Athens 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Three wins from three now leaves Liverpool with a perfect record and second in the standings on 9 points, behind Paris Saint-Germain only on goal difference.

Villarreal, meanwhile, sit 19th with just 3 points.

City's victory lifted them to six points in sixth, the perfect tonic after their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

AEK Athens are down in 27th on 3 points.

Liverpool's remontada

Villarreal raced into a two-goal lead at Anfield. Georges Mikautadze struck in the 4th minute after Virgil van Dijk played a loose ball back to his own goalkeeper, and Sergi Cardona made it two on 29 minutes.

Liverpool roared back before the break. Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back in the 36th minute, and Ronald Araujo levelled deep in first-half stoppage time, in the 45+3 minute.

Mac Allister then struck again on 65 minutes to put the hosts ahead for the first time. Four minutes later Florian Wirtz made it four.

Villarreal refused to roll over. Tani Oluwaseyi grabbed a third three minutes from the end of normal time, but the clock ran out before they could find an equaliser.

Foden shines in Haaland's absence

Elliot Anderson put City in front 12 minutes into the game, before Phil Foden doubled the lead in the 34th minute.

Stavros Pilios pulled one back for AEK Athens seven minutes into the second half, but Rayan Cherki promptly restored the two-goal cushion in the 57th minute.

Foden then wrapped up his hat-trick with goals in the 65th and 76th minutes, driving the Citizens to a big win without striker Erling Haaland. Manager Enzo Maresca opted to rest him, keeping him on the bench throughout.

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