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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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On video: Ivan Toney furious: I don't understand the behaviour of Al-Ahli's fans!

I. Toney
A. Bondarenko
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
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The English striker expressed his displeasure

England international Ivan Toney, the Al-Ahli Saudi forward, joined those criticising the club's fans following the emphatic win over Al-Riyadh in the Roshn League.

Al-Ahli hammered Al-Riyadh 5-0 last night, Friday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Toney said in comments after the match, reported by the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat: "We were 3-0 up by the end of the first half, and it's important for the fans to be with us."

He added: "I feel the fans were jeering at a particular player, and I don't understand that. The player hasn't done anything wrong, he is here and he is part of the family, and it's important that we all stay united and support one another."

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Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
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Al Ahli crest
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He concluded: "You can't jeer a player and then expect him to put in a good performance. I don't understand that. He is in a different country, he is still young, and there is a lot of pressure on him. We stand by him, we are together, and that's what a family does."

Toney was referring to Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko, the Al-Ahli man who arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk. The jeers rained down on him from the first whistle to the last.

The fans had form here. Al-Ahli's supporters launched a campaign to block the signing of the Ukrainian, arguing they needed a better option in midfield, before the club pushed the deal through anyway.

That signing infuriated the fanbase, and much of the anger fell on former Portuguese sporting director Rui Pedro Braz. He left his post the day before yesterday, Thursday.

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