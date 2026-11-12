On video: Italy with whoever showed up, the Azzurri devour Zidane's roosters at the San Siro

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Italy succeeded in turning their deficit against visitors France into a 3-1 victory on Thursday evening at the San Siro stadium in Milan, in the fifth round of the group stage of League A in the UEFA Nations League.

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The result sent the Azzurri top of Group One on 10 points, ahead of France on goal difference and the head-to-head record. Belgium sit third with 9 points and Turkey prop up the table without a single point.

France could hardly have started better. Michael Olise struck in the tenth minute, pouncing on a glaring error from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as he tried to play out from the back.

Donnarumma's pass went astray and dropped to Olise, who seized his chance brilliantly, skipping past Alessandro Bastoni before firing into the net to hand his country the lead.

Italy refused to buckle. Despite France's considerable grip on the first half, Francesco Pio Esposito levelled in the 26th minute after a decisive pass from Nicolo Cambiaghi.

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After the restart, the hosts kept pushing for a goal to edge ahead, but France reasserted their control and wasted several openings. Donnarumma stood firm, beating away powerful efforts from Rayan Cherki and Adrien Rabiot.

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Italy came close to the lead from the spot, only for Sebastiano Esposito to blaze his penalty over the bar in the 60th minute.

The breakthrough arrived moments later. Davide Frattesi struck in the 63rd minute after a pass from Federico Dimarco, swinging the result in favour of the Azzurri amid wild celebrations at the San Siro.

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In front now, Italy took over. They kept streaming forward and won a second penalty, this time converted by Pio Esposito in the 75th minute for the hosts' third and his second of the night, making amends for his brother Sebastiano's earlier miss.

France chased the game after Italy's third but could not break through a resolute Azzurri midfield and defence. The hosts ran out thrilling 3-1 winners over the side coached by Zinedine Zidane.

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The first leg between the two teams had ended 1-1. Olise put France ahead with a magnificent free-kick, before Alessandro Bastoni equalised for Italy.

Today's win leaves Italy sitting pretty heading into their final group game away to Belgium. A draw will be enough to send them into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.