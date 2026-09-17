On video: goal number 100 and title number 49, Messi writes a new chapter on a magical night with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi added another chapter to his American story in the early hours of Thursday, firing Inter Miami to the Campeones Cup title with a 2-0 win over Mexican side Cruz Azul. The night also handed the Argentine an exceptional new record.

He struck Inter Miami's opener in the 24th minute, then teed up Casemiro for the second from an 81st-minute corner. Once again, Messi delivered on the big occasion.

Goal number 100

Just 115 matches. That's all it took Messi to reach 100 goals in all competitions for Inter Miami, his fastest ever rate with any club in his career.

The milestone arrived with a striking twist. Messi headed home after pouncing on a pass from his old Barcelona partner Luis Suarez, before setting up Casemiro to seal the win.

Even more remarkable? Messi scored his first goals in an Inter Miami shirt against these very opponents, curling in a free kick against Cruz Azul back in July 2023. More than three years on, his hundredth came against the same Mexican side.

49 titles

Victory took Messi to 49 trophies across club and country, cementing his status as the most decorated player in the history of the game.

Since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, the Argentine has collected five of them with the American club.

His Inter Miami haul began with the 2023 Leagues Cup, won just weeks after his debut. He then helped the club lift the Supporters' Shield in 2024, when they set an MLS record of 74 points in a single season, before adding the MLS Cup last term.

Faster than Barcelona and Argentina

Reaching a century in 115 matches, Messi has hit the mark quicker than at any club or national side he has ever represented.

Barcelona took him 188 games to reach 100 goals. With Argentina, the figure stood at 174.

Those 100 Inter Miami goals came across a range of competitions: 76 in MLS, 14 in the Leagues Cup, eight in the CONCACAF Champions League, one in the Club World Cup, and now his strike in the Campeones Cup.

Messi out in front

Career tally? A staggering 929 goals for club and country. And he shows no sign of slowing, with 19 goals in 22 MLS matches this season to sit top of the scoring charts.

Casemiro was glowing about his teammate afterwards: "We have to enjoy him, because we don't know how long that will last. What he has done and what he is still doing for football is incredible."

The former Real Madrid man added: "He is still the best, he proved it at the World Cup, and he continues to prove it in MLS."

At the end of August, Messi confirmed he would retire from international football, with his final Argentina appearance set for the 6th of October in Buenos Aires. Until then, the records and the titles keep coming in the closing chapter of an extraordinary career.

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