Liverpool edged Chelsea on penalties (6-5) after a 1-1 draw in normal time, as the two sides met in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup (Capital One) on Wednesday evening at Anfield.

Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead in the 40th minute from the penalty spot, after Ryan Gravenberch brought down Moises Caicedo.

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Liverpool hit back fast. Cody Gakpo levelled in the 43rd minute, also from the spot, after Wesley Fofana handled.





Both sides wasted chances after the break, Liverpool most of all. The hosts pressed hard and seized the initiative, but Chelsea keeper Mike Penders stood firm, saving several dangerous efforts including a Ronald Araujo header and a Bradley Barcola strike.

The 1-1 scoreline held to the end of normal time, sending the tie to penalties. The shootout smiled on Liverpool, who missed two against three for Chelsea, the last of them a wayward Wesley Fofana effort that cleared the bar.

Liverpool arrived on the back of a 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. Chelsea, by contrast, had just slipped to a surprise defeat by the same score against Tottenham.



