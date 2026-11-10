Egypt's youth team kicked off their North Africa qualifying campaign for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations with a precious 2-1 win over Tunisia on Tuesday.

Omar Shaboun was the match-winner. The Enppi striker scored both goals for the young Pharaohs against the hosts, handing his country three precious points at the start of the tournament.

Adam Al-Zreibi netted Tunisia's only reply. Egypt could have stretched their lead, but left-back Hossam Hassan missed a penalty in the 76th minute.

Those three points put Egypt top of the standings, ahead of Algeria on goal difference. Algeria had claimed a first-round win over Morocco by a single goal to nil earlier in the day.

Tunisia are hosting the North Africa qualifiers with four teams in action: Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Morocco will stage the finals next year.