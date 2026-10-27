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Loai Mohamed
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On video: Did the referees show favouritism to Morocco? Mustapha Hadji responds to Kooora's question with an ambiguous answer

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M. Hadji
Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Morocco
Senegal

Morocco legend dribbles past the question and leaves room for interpretation

Mustapha Hadji, the Morocco legend, gave an ambiguous response to Kooora's question about accusations that the refereeing favoured the Atlas Lions.

Hosts Morocco reached the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal at the start of this year. The identity of the continent's champion remains unknown, pending a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the well-known case.

Claims that the officials favoured the hosts followed the tournament throughout, and they boiled over in the final. Senegal's players objected to Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ndala's decision to award the Atlas Lions a penalty in the closing minutes of normal time.

In protest, Senegal's players walked off the pitch. The row that followed has yet to end.

Asked about those accusations, Hadji refused to give a definitive answer. He simply pointed to Morocco's strength on the pitch and called for the standard of the continent's referees to be raised.

The Morocco legend said, in a video interview with Kooora to be published later, "The Senegal team is very, very strong, and we wished to win the Africa Cup on the pitch, but before the final we played against strong teams too, such as Nigeria, Mali and Cameroon, so the road to the final was difficult."

He added: "Morocco were strong and overcame all their rivals on the pitch after producing a high level before the problem that occurred in the final."

Hadji concluded his remarks in this regard by saying: "I hope the African referees will be at a high level like the players. It cannot be that the African teams and players are at a wonderful level while refereeing on the continent is below standard."

Read also:

Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Morocco did not steal the Africa Cup, and Senegal knows what Ndala did

Exclusive to Kooora on video: Mustapha Hadji to Amrabat: no one is above Morocco, who are you to demand Wahbi's departure?

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