Arsenal are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, seeing off hosts Ipswich Town 4-2 at Portman Road on Tuesday evening in the third round.

The Gunners struck early. Max Dowman opened the scoring in the seventh minute, skipping past Cedric Kipre and racing clear of Christian Walton before tucking a well-placed finish into the net from inside the area.

The visitors doubled their lead in no time. Mikel Merino pounced on Ipswich's defensive muddle in build-up, threading a superb through ball to Noni Madueke in the 16th minute, and the winger lashed a powerful effort home from inside the box.

Dowman was at it again after the break. The youngster grabbed his second and Arsenal's third in the 47th minute, collecting a clever through pass inside the area and rolling a low finish past Walton.





Merino capped an outstanding display with the fourth in the 58th minute, curling a brilliant strike from the edge of the box that clipped the post and nestled in.

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Ipswich pulled one back in the 62nd minute. Jack Clarke burst down the left and picked out Anis Mehmeti, who swept a first-time finish into the net.

The home side struck again in the first minute of stoppage time through Chuba Akpom, whose effort from inside the area beat Kepa to bring the final score to 4-2 in the Gunners' favour.

Arsenal now wait to discover their next opponent. The draw takes place tomorrow, Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side are chasing an end to a long-standing curse in this competition. They have lifted the trophy just twice, the last in 1992-1993, and reached the final of the previous edition before losing 2-0 to Manchester City. Liverpool remain the tournament's most successful club with 10 titles.