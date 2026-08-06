Trabzonspor ushered in a new era on a night unlike any Papara Park had seen before, unveiling Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah in front of more than 30,000 fans who chanted the name of the "Egyptian King".

The Egypt captain has signed a two-year contract with the Turkish club, keeping him at Papara Park until the summer of 2028. He then appeared on the pitch in the number 10 shirt alongside club president Ertugrul Dogan, in an unveiling ceremony that caught the eye of the wider sporting world.

Salah's feet had barely touched the Papara Park turf before the stands erupted, the fans welcoming him with a storm of chants and applause.

He returned the greeting in style, heading straight for the stands to share in the supporters' joy. Then he led the chants himself, a moment that captured the bond already forming between player and club.

Words from the heart

Dogan spoke first. "Our world star represents a quality addition to our team," the club president told Sporx. "Welcome to our big community, and I thank each and every one of you for this historic turnout."

Salah, for his part, could barely take in what he was seeing. "Welcome, everyone," he said. "I wish I could speak Turkish to describe what I feel, but allow me to express it this way."

His voice moved as he went on. "What I see today I have never witnessed before in my life. The love you showed me yesterday and today was immense. Thank you all from my heart. I am extremely happy to be here, and my goal is clear: winning. I am very eager to start training and to play matches in the Trabzonspor shirt."

One final line summed up his amazement. "I have never seen anything like this before," Salah said, before greeting the fans one last time. The journey has officially begun, and Trabzonspor's supporters expect a great deal from it.