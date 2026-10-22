On video: Al-Tamari scores as Juventus stumble in the Europa League

Juventus couldn't find their way back to winning ways on Thursday, held to a 2-2 draw by French visitors Rennes at the Allianz Stadium in the third round of the Europa League league phase.

The result leaves Juventus fourth in the table on 7 points from two wins and a draw. Rennes sit 13th with 5 points, from two draws and a win.

Zeki Çelik put Juventus ahead in the fifth minute. Jordanian star Mousa Al-Tamari levelled for Rennes 10 minutes later.





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Boulaye Dia then edged the French side in front before the break, converting a penalty in the 40th minute to pile the pressure on Juventus.

German striker Nick Woltemade hauled the Bianconeri level again, slotting home a penalty of his own in the 67th minute to make it 2-2.

Juventus threw everything forward in the closing stages, desperate for a winner. They thought they had it when Colombian Jhon Lucumí found the net in the 88th minute, only for the referee to rule it out for offside. The hosts had to settle for a frustrating draw.

This comes after a bruising week for Juventus, who were beaten 3-0 by Lazio in Serie A, also at home, deepening their troubles on the domestic front.



