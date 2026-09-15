On video: Al-Hilal fans honour Neves after the controversial incident, and the player returns the favour

Al-Hilal fans in Saudi Arabia set out to honour their Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves after the incident during the Al-Taawoun match in the Roshn Saudi Pro League. Neves responded in style, scoring the opening goal against Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite.

As the Al-Gharafa game kicked off on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena, the supporters unfurled a huge banner bearing the number 8, a nod to Neves' shirt.

The Leader's fans were referencing an ugly moment from the Blue team's clash with Al-Taawoun. Opposition supporters chanted the name of the late Diogo Jota, Neves' close friend, in a bid to provoke him and throw him off his game.

Furious, the Portuguese star pointed to the sky, as if to say "God sees you".

Played last Saturday in the seventh round of the domestic competition, the match ended 6-0 to Al-Hilal.

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Neves repaid the Al-Hilal faithful in the best way possible. He opened the scoring in the club's first match of the continental tournament, then ran over to the fans to deliver a special salute.

The goal came from a penalty in first-half stoppage time, Neves lashing it into the far right corner of the Qatari side's net.