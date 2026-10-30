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Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

On video: Al-Ahly starlet stuns them and refuses to celebrate in the youth classico

Match
Al Shabab vs Al Ahli
Al Shabab
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
R. Mathias
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

What is happening to "El Raqi"?

Al-Ahli suffered a shock blow at the hands of their own young talent during the mini Clasico against Al-Shabab in the Roshn League.

The Saudi side travelled to face Al-Shabab on Friday at the SHG Arena in the capital, Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Just 66 seconds in, Brazilian striker Ricardo Mathias opened the scoring for Al-Shabab. He pounced on an error from Al-Ahli defender Rayan Hamed, robbed him of the ball and slotted it past Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi.

There was no celebration from the Brazilian. He refused to mark the goal, mindful that it had come against his parent club Al-Ahli, the side he joined on loan last summer.

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It was Mathias' third goal for Al-Shabab this season, all in just his fifth appearance, and he has also laid on another.

The 20-year-old moved to Al-Ahli last winter from Brazil's Internacional, but managed only six first-team outings without finding the net.

According to Opta, the strike was the fifth fastest Al-Shabab have scored in their Saudi Pro League history, dating back to the 2011-2012 season.

It was also the quickest for the "Lions" in the Roshn League since Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo netted against Al-Hilal after 62 seconds in September 2021.

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