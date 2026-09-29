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Loai Mohamed
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On video: after 97 minutes, Hamza Abdelkarim opens his international goalscoring account with Egypt

H. Abdelkarim
South Sudan vs Egypt
South Sudan
Egypt
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Egypt
South Sudan

The young star has his say early

Hamza Abdelkarim opened his international account for Egypt on Tuesday evening, the young Barcelona striker netting against South Sudan in the second round of Group Two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His goal capped a resounding 5-0 win for the Pharaohs.

Abdelkarim came on in the 86th minute, replacing Omar Marmoush, who had scored twice.

The 18-year-old struck in stoppage time. He pounced on a rebound after the goalkeeper had spilled a ball played in by teammate Osama Faisal.

That first goal arrived in his eighth international appearance, every one of them off the bench.

Across those eight matches, Abdelkarim had played just 97 minutes before finally making his mark.

Four of his caps came at the 2026 World Cup.

He is still waiting to score his first goal for Barcelona, having managed only four minutes against Rayo Vallecano this season in La Liga.

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