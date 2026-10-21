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FC Internazionale Milano v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

On video: a ten-man epic leads Inter to victory over Shakhtar, reviving their hopes in the Champions League

Inter
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League
Italy
Ukraine

Inter's stubbornness

Inter Milan refused to buckle, digging in with ten men to snatch a heroic 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the third round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The night turned on a painful blow at the Giuseppe Meazza. Defender Alessandro Bastoni saw red, forcing the Italians to see out the game a man short just as they chased a first win in the competition.

Everyone sensed another goalless draw looming, one that would only deepen the Nerazzurri's wounds. Then came Carlos Augusto. The Brazilian substitute pounced in the 77th minute, meeting a clever, well-weighted cross from veteran Henrikh Mkhitaryan and firing home a decisive strike that shook the net and set the stands alight.

That goal dragged Inter back to the forefront. A string of disappointing results had left them 31st with a single point. They now move up to 20th on 4 points, awaiting the outcome of the rest of the round's matches.

Shakhtar had arrived unbeaten and 14th on 5 points. Their winning run died at the walls of Milan, their numerical advantage in the closing minutes counting for nothing, and they slipped to 17th.



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