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Iraq-Faces-UAE-In-BasraAFP
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On video: a refereeing expert settles the controversy over the UAE's cancelled penalty against Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs UAE
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

Was the UAE treated unfairly?

A refereeing expert has settled the row over the penalty that was overturned for the UAE during their clash with Saudi Arabia in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia faced the UAE on Tuesday at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the final of the twenty-seventh edition of the Gulf tournament.

The referee awarded the UAE a penalty in the 38th minute, ruling that Hassan Tambakti had fouled Bruno Oliveira inside the box. He then reversed the decision after a VAR review.

Egyptian refereeing expert Mohamed Kamal Risha backed the call to scrap the spot-kick, insisting there was no foul on the UAE player inside Saudi Arabia's area.

"In the 38th minute Oliveira, the UAE forward, took advantage of the position of Tambakti's foot in front of him, and fell without there being any contact that warranted the award of a penalty kick," Risha told Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah".

He concluded: "The intervention of the VAR room was successful in calling the referee to review the situation on the screen, so that he reversed his decision and overturned the penalty kick".

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