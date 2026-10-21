Como ran out historic and deserved 4-1 winners over Manchester United on Wednesday evening in the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League.

Nico Paz struck twice, in the 2nd and 57th minutes, with Anastasios Douvikas on target in the 49th and Jacopo Ramon adding a fourth in the 76th. Joshua Zirkzee grabbed a consolation for United in the 90+1.

The goal festival began early and shockingly. In only the second minute, Nico Paz collected a precise pass from Lucas Da Cunha and coolly slotted it into United's net. The nightmare had begun.

Como kept up the pressure after the restart. In the 49th minute, Paz turned provider, sliding a decisive pass to his Greek team-mate Douvikas, who brilliantly converted for the second.

Eight minutes later came the true humiliation. Carlos Baleba gifted possession with a catastrophic misplaced pass, Paz pounced, and the playmaker tore clean through one-on-one to score his second and his team's third. United's defence could only watch on in astonishment.

They still weren't done. This was to be an unforgettable, historic night, and defender Jacopo Ramon made it four in the 76th minute, finishing off a decisive pass from Brazilian Caiké Bruno to deliver the final blow to the Red Devils' hopes.

Four goals, two of them and an assist from star man Nico Paz, and a brutal message from Como. Manchester United are no longer a team whose flank is to be feared. They have become the easiest prey in Europe.

United salvaged some pride at the death. In the 90+1 minute, Joshua Zirkzee took a pass from Amad Diallo and tucked it away to make it 4-1. It changed nothing about the picture of a heavy defeat.